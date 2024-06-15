BOSTON (WHDH) - A crowd came together in Hyde Park on Saturday for an early Juneteenth celebration.

The annual holiday, which marks the liberation of the last slaves in the United States, honors the progress made since emancipation and the work that still needs to be done in the name of equality in America.

Dancing, vendor booths, and music from the Boston Crusaders were included in the vibrant event, which brought elected leaders, including Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey and U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)