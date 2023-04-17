LEXINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A crowd gathered Monday morning to watch the annual Patriots’ Day reenactment of the historic Battles of Lexington and Concord.

Monday marks the 248th anniversary of the battles, which are referred to as the Shot Heard ‘Round the World and considered the start to the American Revolution in 1775.

The Lexington Minutemen have organized and sponsored a reenactment of the battle every year since 1971.

