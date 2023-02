A small crowd gathered in the Back Bay on Saturday to witness the annual “Bostonhenge” sunset, which perfectly aligns with the neighborhood’s layout — similar to an event that takes place every year in New York City.

Those on hand snapped pictures down Stuart Street at the intersection of Arlington Street and Columbus Avenue to capture the big moment.

