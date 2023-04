BOSTON (WHDH) - A tribute concert commemorating the 10th anniversary of the Boston Marathon bombings is being held at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston on Sunday to benefit those impacted by the terror attack.

The Greg Hill Foundation is hosting the ’10 Years Stronger Benefit Concert’ featuring the Zac Brown Band and presented by Dunkin’.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)