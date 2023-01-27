A crowd of peaceful protesters marched through the streets of Boston on Friday, hours after Memphis authorities released graphic video footage showing Tyre Nichols being beaten by police officers.

In the video, the officers who held the Black motorist down and repeatedly struck him with their fists, boots and batons as he screamed for his mother and pleaded, “I just want to go home.”

The video is filled with violent moments showing the officers, who are also Black, chasing and pummeling Nichols and leaving him on the pavement propped against a squad car as they fist-bumped and celebrated their actions.

The footage emerged one day after the officers were charged with murder in Nichols’ death. The chilling images of another Black man being beaten to death by police provoked tough questions about the nation’s policing culture and raised the specter of renewed protests less than three years after a wave of demonstrations wracked the country.

The recordings shows police savagely beating the 29-year-old FedEx worker for three minutes while screaming profanities at him throughout the attack. The Nichols family legal team has likened the assault to the infamous 1991 police beating of Los Angeles motorist Rodney King.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)