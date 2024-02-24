BOSTON (WHDH) - A large crowd of Boston-area residents gathered on Boston Common Saturdary to mark the two-year anniversary of the war in Ukraine, to honor the lives lost, and to urge American legislators to support its efforts against a Russian invasion.

Hundreds of people, many waving Ukrainian flags, cheered, sang, and delivered speeches about the war. Many said they have personal connections with relatives and friends in the area.

“I feel very proud of my nation to be able to stand against a threat such as Russia for a continuous two years now,” said Roman Rybak.

Many expressed frustration with Congressional Republicans who are refusing to move on an aid package for Ukraine.

Natalia Patranko, who said she has relatives living under the threat of bombs, said she brought her daughter to the demonstration to send a clear message to America about the needs on the ground in Ukraine.

“Wake up, do what’s best for America, do what’s right for international law, do what’s morally right,” she said.

Congress is back in session on Wednesday.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)