BOSTON (WHDH) - A crowd of area residents will gather at the Embrace statue on the Common on Sunday to rally for justice for Sonya Massey, the Illinois woman who was fatally shot by police in her home earlier this month.

The event in Boston is one of many being held across the nation in Massey’s honor. Massey, 36, called police because she thought an intruder was in her home.

The call quickly escalated after Deputy Sean Grayson asked her to check on a pot of boiling water on the stove.

When she did, Grayson drew his gun and fired three shots, one of which hit her in the face. He has since been fired and is now facing a murder charge.

Grayson, 30, was discharged from the Army for serious misconduct in 2016. He also has a history of driving under the influence.

Those gathering at the rally in Boston are expected to call for police reform and demand justice.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)