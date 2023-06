BOSTON (WHDH) - Hundreds of people descended on City Hall Plaza on Sunday for the first Boston Portuguese Festival in four years.

Vendors from across the area showed off their Portuguese treats and those gathered enjoyed Portuguese music and dancing.

