Crowd gathers to honor Mass. workers who were killed, hurt, or fell sick on the job

BOSTON (WHDH) - A group gathered to honor Massachusetts workers who were killed, hurt, or fell sick on the job.

The ceremony was held near the State House to honor 45 workers who lost their lives on the job last year as part of International Worker’s Day.

Speakers stressed the importance of recognizing the essential workers who put their safety at risk every day during the pandemic.

“This deadly pandemic has forced too many workers to become sick and die simply by going to work. And this particular year has also seen a surge of workers die due to workplace violence, which has been feeling like a daily occurrence as of late,” said Massachusetts Coalition for Occupational Safety & Health Director Al Vega.

The event also honored the thousands of Massachusetts employees who became sick or died from COVID-19 exposure.

