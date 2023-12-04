WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - It was a solemn day of remembrance in Worcester on Sunday as the community gathered in the rain to honor the memories of the six Worcester firefighters who made the ultimate sacrifice 24 years ago.

Lt. Thomas Spencer, Lt. James Lyons, Paul Brotherton, Timothy Jackson, Jeremiah Lucey and Joseph McGuirk lost their lives looking for homeless people believed to be inside the burning Worcester Cold Storage and Warehouse Co. building on Dec. 3, 1999.

Hundreds of people come together each year to gather in front of a memorial outside the Franklin Street fire station.

“It’s amazing to see people still coming out, even all this time later,” said Danny Spencer, whose father died in the fire. He is now working as a firefighter.

“It’s wonderful to bring our kids now to kind of see it as well and introduce them to it,” he said of the ceremony.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)