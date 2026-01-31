BOSTON (WHDH) - A crowd of several hundred people gathered in Boston’s Copley Square then marched through the city as part of a national protest against the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Friday afternoon.

Demonstrators chanted together and held signs to help voice their frustration with the recent rise in immigration enforcement in the country.

“My message to ICE is that they’re not welcome here, they’re not welcome in the rest of the U.S., unlike what they think,” said one protester.

“It feels like you’re really part of something larger than yourself,” said another. “So many people coming out to show that they care about their neighbors.”

“Seeing all these people, all of us coming out here and raising our voices together really inspires that powere back in us,” said one man.

The protests come in the wake of the Department of Justice’s announcement that it has opened a federal civil rights investigation into the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti, the ICU nurse who was shot Saturday by ICE agents in Minneapolis.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche did not provide many details into the investigation, but the Civil Rights Division of the department has previously led investigations into officer misconduct and use of force.

