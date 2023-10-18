BOSTON (WHDH) - Several dozen people gathered in City Hall Plaza to show support for Palestinians in Downtown Boston Wednesday afternoon.

Many of the people were talking with one another and holding up signs asking for a ceasefire in the Middle East amid the escalating violence between Israel and Hamas.

One sign says “Let Gaza Live! Stop Genocide!”

SKY7-HD over the scene showed a growing crowd peacefully conversing.

The Boston City Council also heard a resolution Wednesday in support of the state of Israel and the Israeli people, put forward by Michael Flaherty.

The group is not marching yet, and there have been no speakers.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

