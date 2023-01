BOSTON (WHDH) - A crowd of Boston area residents took a bitter plunge on Saturday to raise money for ALS research in honor of a woman who passed away last year.

The Rally 4 Nally in memory of Cathy Nally drew friends, family members, and those who wanted to keep her family’s promise to continue the fight to help others who are facing ALS.

