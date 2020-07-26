Crowded cruise ship in Boston Harbor leads to coronavirus concerns

BOSTON (WHDH) - A crowded cruise ship in Boston Harbor is drawing concerns from people fearful of a coronavirus resurgence.

Pictures of the Provincetown II from over the weekend show hundreds of people close together on the boat’s upper deck.

A spokesperson for the vessel’s owner, Bay State Cruise Company said it is operating in accordance with state guidelines, with 33 percent capacity to allow for six feet of social distancing, and said the breeze across decks helped reduce the possibility of contagion.

But people seeing the cramped quarters said the urge to find entertainment could lead to the state no longer seeing a decline in virus numbers.

“I think the reason everyone can’t wait to jump the gun and get back to normalcy is the reason the spike happens,” said Boston resident Steve Ferrara.

