BOSTON (WHDH) - Hundreds of people made their way to the Feast of St. Agrippina in Boston’s North End on Sunday for fun, festivities, food, and faith in keeping a more-than-a-century-old tradition alive in the city.

Many of those gathered said the traditional feast and parade of the statue on Hanover Street means the world to them and keeping the celebration alive is all about passing the tradition on to the next generations of Boston residents.

Many North End restaurant owners and area vendors were out dishing out their food and there was face painting and other fun activities for kids.

The feast was the first of four to be held in the North End.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)