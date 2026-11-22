BOSTON (WHDH) - Faneuil Hall Marketplace officially welcomed the holiday season with its annual Tree Lighting ceremony in partnership with Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island, which creates life-changing wishes for local children with critical illnesses.



The celebration culminated with 6six-year-old wish child Olivia Kazanjian of Lowell, lighting the marketplace’s towering holiday tree. Olivia, who has undergone treatment for leukemia and is getting her wish to visit Walt Disney World, took center stage.

This year’s holiday tree comes with a story rooted in family. The 45-foot tree was planted decades ago by a homeowner and his father at their home in Stormville, New York. After his father passed, the son purchased the house from the family and kept the tree, and he is now donating it to bring joy to visitors at Faneuil Hall Marketplace this season.

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