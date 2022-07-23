REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Master sculptors worked in blistering heat on Saturday as artists put some of the finishing touches on their work for Revere’s International Sand Sculpting Festival.

Thousands of people who were already looking to beat the heat at Revere Beach looked on at the sandy structures as they slowly turned into well-defined works of art.

That is, until they inevitably return to the shoreline.

“It’s only here for a short time, so we enjoy what we have here,” said Adrienne Maguire, director of Revere Beach Partnership, which hosts the event.

Tons of people made their way through the boardwalk Saturday, with some taking in the sights while others hit the waves.

No matter what the reason for the trip, though, staying cool was the name of the game.

“We’ve got water, hats, we’re all wearing stuff that can get wet,” said Sydney Buendt.

Families like Alana Berman’s came prepared, with a carriage fan aimed at 6-month-old Perrie, in addition to plenty of other safeguards for staying safe in a heat wave.

“We have a little electric fan, a sun hat, we’re going to go down to the water and dip her feet in,” Berman said. “We have a muslin cloth, she has lots of sunscreen on – we are trying to be fully-prepared, but we’re definitely not going to stay too long, because its really hot!”

Those on the boardwalk also took advantage of its many food and beverage carts. According to food and drink stand operator Brad Hendricks, there is a clear fan favorite among the menu options.

“Everyone’s going for the water,” said Hendricks. “Some people like different flavors but it’s the water number one. I think that’s probably the best thing to do.”

Maureen Whitcomb, an operator for one of the hydration stands at the Sand Sculpting Festival, urged anyone feeling the effects of the sun to come find her.

“If they’re having a hard time, lacking a couple dollars, just come see me,” said Whitcomb. “I’m not going to let you pass out.”

“I’ll take this over three feet of snow any day,” said Nick Oranczak. “I keep that in the forefront of my mind.”

According to health officials, monitoring your body and ingesting large amounts of water are the surest ways to curb the effects of the heat.

“You really got to watch yourself,” said Boston EMS Chief Jim Hooley. “Keep an eye on your family and friends.”

