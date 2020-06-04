Crowds gather for silent vigils in honor of George Floyd in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Hundreds of demonstrators gathered for silent protests in Jamaica Plain and Roslindale on Thursday to show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement and to honor George Floyd.

Crowds could be seen in both Boston neighborhoods before 5:30 p.m. holding signs in silence to show their solidarity against police brutality.

In Jamaica Plain, the silent protesters gathered at South and Centre streets where a nearby business was boarded up in preparation for the vigil, which is meant to be peaceful.

In Roslindale, demonstrators appeared at the intersection of South and Washington streets where they plan to also protest peacefully for Floyd.

Floyd’s death in Minneapolis last week sparked protests throughout the country and in Boston, where some turned violent.

Organizers say the vigils are meant to be peaceful.

A bell will be rung nine times in Jamaica Plain to represent the 8 minutes and 46 seconds when Floyd was held to the ground by an officer’s knee.

A nearby church in Roslindale will also ring a bell to show solidarity with the protest.

