BOSTON (WHDH) - It may not have been a total eclipse, but thousands of people stepped outside Monday afternoon to take in the solar eclipse in the Boston area.

It was about 93 percent coverage in the Boston area, topping the 63 percent that was reached during the eclipse of 2017.

Hundreds of people with lawn chairs and eclipse viewing glasses gathered in Brookline.

Scores of people could be seen on top of the Prudential Center in Boston for a once-in-a-lifetime viewing experience.

The weather cooperated, with few clouds in the sky for the moment of the eclipse.

