TUSCON, Ariz. (WHDH) – People rushed to Tucson Botanical Gardens over the week for a chance to see a rare large plant known as the “corpse flower” bloom. Almost 150,000 people have watched from all over the world in the last two days.

Many won’t be there when the floor blooms, giving off a stinky stench to remember, and they say they’re OK with that.

“Even though she’s not going to bloom and we won’t smell the stench, we’re still here very excited to see this opportunity,” Ellie Seigel, who visited the botanical gardens, told KVOA.

The unique experience took seven to 10 years to take shape, and grew over 10-feet-tall. The moment was close Monday afternoon, however, with the humidity rising and the anticipation building.

