BOSTON (WHDH) - Crowds gathered on the Esplanade for this year’s Boston Pops Fourth of July Spectacular Tuesday, braving rain and the threat of more severe storms to stake out spots to see the Pops and a slate of special guests take the stage.

The show began around 8 p.m. and is scheduled to continue through its scheduled fireworks display at 10:30 p.m.

Calmer weather by nightfall, though, came just hours after state police temporarily closed gates due to the risk of heavy rain and lighting earlier in the afternoon.

Gates opened for the Fireworks Spectacular at 12 p.m. to a rush of attendees. In an update around 2:30 p.m., state police announced they were temporarily suspending entry onto the Esplanade.

A state police spokesperson said visitors already on the Esplanade had the option to voluntarily evacuate if they wanted to, with the option to be re-screened for re-admittance later in the day.

“This is being done so that if we do have to evacuate the venue in case of lightning, fewer visitors will have to be evacuated,” state police said of the decision to temporarily suspend entry.

In a later update, police said checkpoints would reopen at 5 p.m. and the screening process would resume.

Police said the Pops concert and fireworks would begin as scheduled and thanked members of the public “for their patience during this temporary restriction.”

Rain was still falling in Boston around 5 p.m., though there were signs of improvement. By 8 p.m., skies were clearing.

Even after 4 p.m., though, rain was coming down steadily on the Esplanade. While not heavy in Boston, rain was causing flooding concerns south of the city, with thunder, lightning and torrential rain from slow moving storms in some sites.

Significant lighting was seen in parts of Bristol and Plymouth County Tuesday afternoon and a flash flood warning was in effect for parts of the area.

Attendees brave rain on the Esplanade for 2023 Fireworks Spectacular

Rain or shine, many guests made up a rush of red white and blue, complete with rain boots on Tuesday, waiting for hours through the rain to secure optimal viewing spots in front of the Hatch Shell.

Concertgoer James Barnes said he had been waiting since Monday afternoon.

“We were overnight in the pouring rain,” he said. “I survived.”

Reisa Volkert said she has been attending the Fireworks Spectacular since 1976.

“We’re celebrating our country,” Volkert said. “We are celebrating the people who protect our country.”

Part of a military family, Volkert said the festivities are “very important” to her.

“We’re known for being patriotic and being here no matter what kind of weather we have,” said Maryann Rollings of Bolton, Mass.

Within the crowd, one woman was celebrating what will be a special Fourth of July as she applies to become a US citizen.

“This is very special for me and now I can say proudly, ‘I’m going to be an American,’” said Marites Myers.

Even with a downpour, Pops Conductor Keith Lockhart, performing in his 28th show, said he knows there’s no place he or the crowd Tuesday would rather be.

“There are people who are in this crowd, the red white and blue crew, who have been coming for longer than I’ve been doing it,” he said. “There are people who predate me by a decade or so and it’s really kind of amazing to see.”

Officials outline safety measures in place for Fireworks Spectacular

As organizers prepared for the latest continuation of an annual Boston tradition on the Esplanade this year, state officials said safety has remained their top priority.

Along with local police, federal law enforcement and the National Guard, there is a united front around the Esplanade, with hundreds of personnel and nearly 70 K9s ready to respond.

Safety measures include assets on the water, where hundreds of boats are expected to take in the show from the Charles River.

At a pre-show press conference Tuesday, officials warned the only credible threat to this year’s festivities is the weather.

“There were some questions today if we were going to let people into the lagoon like we always do, but we’re very confident we can do that,” said State Police Col. John Mawn Jr. “Heaven forbid, if the weather changes, we’re also very confident we can get people to safe places very quickly.”

Earlier in the day, the state police dive team conducted a comprehensive water sweep looking for explosives or any potential obstructions.

As the day moves forward, boats now must stay at least 100 feet from shore and there is a 1,000-foot security perimeter around the fireworks barge.

Officials said police will also be patrolling for any potential boaters operating under the influence.

Even with the large security presence, though, officials have told attendees “If you see something, say something.”

“We want people to be vigilant but not paranoid,” Mawn said. “We still want you to come out and have a good time.”

The annual Fireworks Spectacular has drawn roughly 250,000 attendees in the past on both sides of the Charles River and from the river itself on boats.

7NEWS is broadcasting the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular on TV.

The event is produced by and also airing on Bloomberg TV and Bloomberg Radio.

The show is sponsored by Morgan Stanley.

