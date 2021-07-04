BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston’s fireworks display has moved from the Esplanade to the Common this year, but residents said they are still eager to see the display.

The Independence Day celebration starts at 8 p.m. and will be produced by Bloomberg TV and broadcast on Bloomberg and WHDH-TV. The fireworks begin at 10:30 p.m.

Residents said they are glad to be out and able to see the show after last year’s was canceled because of the pandemic.

“It’s great, we basically suffocated for that whole year and a half,” said Barry Kezer. “Now it’s just great to be out doing normal things.”

