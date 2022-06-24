BOSTON (WHDH) - Crowds of protesters marched from a pro-choice rally in Copley Square to the Massachusetts State House Friday following the Supreme Courts decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The Supreme Court ended the constitutional right to an abortion in a 6-3 ruling overturning the case from 1973.

Crowds swarmed into Copley earlier Friday afternoon filling the square, having speakers stand on the steps of the Boston Public Library expressing their concerns and arguing for abortions to stay protected despite the ruling.

“Abortion is an extremely personal decision and should be made by a woman and her doctor. There are a variety of factors that influence it, and it is a healthcare decision that should be made by people who have knowledge of anatomy and physiology and of the circumstances of a woman’s life,” said one of the protestors. “It’s healthcare and can save a woman’s life for many many reasons.”

Elected officials in Massachusetts joined the protesters at the State House earlier in the afternoon giving their support.

“We need to treat this like the national emergency it is,” said Senator Elizabeth Warren. “We are not going back. Not now, not ever.”

