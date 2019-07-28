Crowds pack Revere Beach for 16th International Sand Sculpting Festival

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Crowds packed Revere Beach to enjoy the 16th International Sand Sculpting Festival this weekend.

Police estimate nearly a million people will have visited the festival by the end of Sunday.

“It’s a great day to be with family,” Keith Williams said.

Williams decided to join the crowd and make it a family affair.

“Brought my grandchildren and my son, just enjoying the day,” Williams said.

Over the past few days, sculptors have been working to create these masterpieces in the sand.

“The craftsmanship they put in there, that takes a lot of work,” Williams said.

SKY7 HD flew over the beach last week to capture the artists hard at work.

The sculptors are from all over the world representing eight different countries.

Meredith Corson, the organizer of the event, says, “They’re moving 12 tons of sand, to compact the sand get it wet and compact it, so they build it up and then they carve it down,”

Massachusetts State Police tweeted a photo of the crowds at Revere beach.

A sculptor from Canada won first place in this year’s competition.

The latest photo of the crowd ⁦@RevereBeach1896⁩ for the sand sculpting festival. Up to a million visitors are expected before the event ends tomorrow night. Pls consider public transit to get there! We’re happy to report there have been no public safety problems thus far. pic.twitter.com/uliz1i53Un — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) July 27, 2019

