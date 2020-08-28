CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Scientists and activist are questioning the cost of the potential Moderna vaccine.

Crowds rallied outside Moderna’s headquarters in Cambridge Friday, demanding their experimental COVID-19 vaccine be priced at cost.

Moderna has received almost $1 billion in government funding since the beginning of the pandemic.

Moderna is in stage three of its vaccine trials.

