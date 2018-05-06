Thousands turn out for 50th annual Project Bread Walk for Hunger in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Thousands of people made their way to the Boston Common Sunday to take part in the 50th annual Project Bread Walk for Hunger & 5K Run.

The event, which benefits hundreds of local anti-hunger organizations across the Bay State, helps the 1 in 10 people statewide who don’t have enough to eat.

During an interview with 7News, Mayor Martin J. Walsh noted the continuing need for the programs that are supported by the annual fundraiser.

“It’s sad, when you think about this walk, 50 years in existence and a billion meals provided,” Walsh said, adding, “It’s sad that we have the richest country in the world and we have people who go to bed hungry, wake up hungry and go to work hungry, go to school hungry, and this walk helps provide incredible resources for those folks.”

Project Bread President Erin McAleer also discussed the tremendous impact the walk has had over the last 50 years.

“We’ve estimated we’ve supported a billion meals over our 50 years, that’s a tremendous impact,” she said. “Last year funds went to 263 organizations throughout Massachusetts … The money we take in we put right back out into community solutions.”

