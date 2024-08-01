BOSTON (WHDH) - The next total solar eclipse to pass over the contiguous United States will not arrive until 2044. But Boston eclipse chasers will have a chance to experience totality much sooner thanks to a newly-announced cruise.

Holland America Line on Monday said it plans to run three cruises that will take passengers into the path of totality of a 2026 eclipse off the western coast of Iceland.

One 35-day cruise will start and end in Boston. A 28-day cruise will take passengers on a round trip journey from England. A shorter 13-day trip will start in Lisbon, Portugal and end in Athens, Greece.

“When you are in the path of totality to watch a solar eclipse from a cruise ship, it is an awe-inspiring sight!” Holland America said.

The upcoming trips come after what Holland America said were two “highly successful” solar eclipse trips for the eclipse that crossed parts of New England earlier this year.

The Boston cruise will depart on July 18, 2026 and return on Aug. 22. Along the way, the cruise will include stops in Maine, Canada, Greenland, Iceland, Norway, the Netherlands, Ireland, and Northern Ireland.

Cruise tickets were on sale as of 11:15 a.m. Wednesday. Individual spots on the ship ranged in cost from $7,809 for an interior room to $31,109 for a top-tier suite.

The 2026 solar eclipse will take place on Aug. 12, 2026. Totality will pass over parts of northern Russia and the Arctic Circle before crossing over Greenland and into the Atlantic Ocean, according to the National Solar Observatory. The path of totality will later include parts of Portugal and Spain before the eclipse is expected to end in the Mediterranean Sea.

