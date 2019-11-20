Cruise to set sail with all female officers

Celebrity Cruises is planning to celebrate International Women’s Day with a sailing operated by an entirely female bridge team.

They will take command of the Celebrity Edge on March 8, 2020, for a cruise filled with activities celebrating women.

Captain Kate McCue will lead a team of 26 other women from 17 different countries.

She became the first American woman to captain a cruise ship in 2015 when she took the helm of the Celebrity Summit.

The company’s female CEO will also be on board for the seven-day cruise of the eastern Caribbean.

Only two percent of mariners across the world are women, according to Celebrity.

The company says women make up 22 percent of its bridge teams.

(Copyright (c) 2019 CNN. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)