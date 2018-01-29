Cruiser goes up in flames at Quincy police station

QUINCY, MA (WHDH) - A Quincy police cruiser was reduced to rubble Monday morning after it suddenly burst into flames.

The police department tweeted at 11 a.m. a video that showed a cruiser burning in the station’s parking lot.

Police Captain John Dougan says an officer had just parked the cruiser when he noticed the car was smoking.

The officer was able to escape unharmed, but was not able to retrieve any belongings or reports from inside the car.

#HappeningNow One of our cruisers is on fire on the back deck pic.twitter.com/EwyXzeyskz — Quincy Police (@quincymapolice) January 29, 2018

Crews responded to the scene and quickly extinguished the blaze. Video taken after the fire showed nothing but the cruiser’s charred remains.

Plastic melted off the $35,000 vehicle and everything inside was burned into an unrecognizable state.

All that's left of our cruiser ☹️ pic.twitter.com/SZ0Vn3NLF9 — Quincy Police (@quincymapolice) January 29, 2018

This is all that's left of the m16 rifle that was inside the #quincy police cruiser. #7news pic.twitter.com/qLxrvDiPnN — Matt Rascon (@mrasconnews) January 29, 2018

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is not clear.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)