CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A cruiser-involved car crash in Chelsea sent an officer and a woman to the hospital Friday night.

Officials say the incident happened in the area of Webster Avenue and Route 16.

The officer was responding to a call from the fire department who had requested assistance in dealing with an emotionally disturbed person. The cruiser’s lights and siren were both in use, police say.

Both the officer and the woman, who was a passenger in the second car, were transported to Massachusetts General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is underway.

No further details were released.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)