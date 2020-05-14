BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston police cruiser was involved in a crash just feet away from a shooting scene in South Boston late Wednesday night.

The cruiser sustained front-end damage after crashing into the side of a car on Dorchester Street shortly after 11 p.m.

This crash happened around the same time officers were responding to a reported shooting on the same street.

A person was found shot in the area of 246 Dorchester St., according to Boston police. Their injuries appeared to be non-life-threatening.

Both incidents remain under investigation.

Police have not said if the crash and the shooting were related.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)