BOSTON (WHDH) - Crews were on scene at the MBTA’s Forest Hills station in Jamaica Plain on Wednesday after crumbled debris was found on the station’s Commuter Rail platform.

The T said Wednesday night that the debris were padding materials used around ceiling joints. The T said the debris weighed less than one pound.

“That could kill somebody,” one rider told 7NEWS. “That’s not very good at all.”

The broken debris looked to have fallen from the station’s ceiling area above the platform during Wednesday’s morning commute.

The T said both the MBTA and Keolis, which operates and maintains the Commuter Rail system, sent crews to the platform to investigate what happened.

This incident happened just a matter of weeks after a ceiling tile fell at the Harvard MBTA station in Cambridge.

Video showed the tile barely missing a woman walking nearby.

The incident resulted in additional tiles being inspected and removed.

After this latest incident at Forest Hills, riders reacted.

“The whole system should have some sort of overhaul — a systems check,” Jason Kavanaght said. “Check everything, check the integrity of the buildings.”

Crews could be spotted on the Forest Hills Commuter Rail platform on Wednesday night, blocking off an area where water was splashing down from what looked to be runoff.

Crews also walked up and down the platform inspecting the area around where the debris seemed to have fallen.

