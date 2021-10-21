As the immigration debate rages on, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz is turning his attention to New England.

The Republican senator announced plans for legislation that would create new ports of entry for immigrants who are currently rushing the United States’ southern border. The new ports would be located in more than a dozen states, including Massachusetts.

“How exactly do you think the rich, stuck-up liberals in Nantucket or Martha’s Vineyard would react if they saw 10,000, 20,000, 50,000, 100,000 illegal aliens being dropped off week after week after week in the Vineyard?” Cruz asked on Fox News.

Congressman Bill Keating, who represents that Cape and the Islands, says Cruz’s proposal is a stunt.

“It’s honestly another disappointment in terms of someone trying to just create a lame attempt at humor,” he said.

Keating and other Nantucket officials pointed out that the island is home to many Salvadorans, who are there under temporary protected status.

Nantucket Town Manager Jason Bridges said that the island is willing to be part of the immigration solution.

“We would be happy to play our part in any role like that but I just see this as political grandstanding and using where people vacation,” he added.

