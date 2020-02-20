CT: 2 charged in connection with hotel homicide

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Two men have been arrested in connection with the shooting death last month of a man at a Hartford hotel, police said Thursday.

Quinton Prince, 25, and Kareem Andrew, 23, both of Hartford were charged with felony murder, criminal attempt to commit first-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery, police said.

They are charged in the death of Kashnielle Haye, 23, who was found unresponsive in his room at the Super 8 hotel on Jan. 12.

The victim had trauma to his head and face, and it appeared there had been a struggle in the room, police said.

Prince was held on $1 million bail and Andrew was in custody on $750,000 bail pending arraignment.

Their cases were not listed on online court records and it was not clear if they had attorneys.

