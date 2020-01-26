CT college student being monitored after showing symptoms of coronavirus

MIDDLETOWN, C.T. (WHDH) - A college student in Connecticut is being monitored after showing symptoms of coronavirus, school officials said.

The student, who attends Wesleyan University, is in isolation after travelling internationally in Asia and returning with a fever and cough, according to school officials.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we are working with the state Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control to determine if the student has contracted the coronavirus or not,” the school said in a statement.

The student is in isolation and no diagnosis has been made, school officials said.

The university said it is providing the student healthcare and other services, and has reached out to everyone the student had close contact with since returning to campus.

No other students have shown signs of coronavirus.

