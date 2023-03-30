An accomplished Connecticut firefighter has become the first Black female fire chief in New England.

Chief Shelly Carter was honored by Gov. Ned Lamont at a pinning ceremony on Wednesday.

“Today I stand before you as an example of the many women and men, women of color, who serve without recognition every single day,” Carter said. “Today I honor you.”

Carter will lead the Southbury Training School Fire Department. She has been a firefighter in Hartford since 1999.

