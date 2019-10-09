CT man accused of assaulting police officer arrested in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Connecticut man accused of assaulting a state trooper in Springfield is set to face a judge Thursday.

Troopers responding to reports of a car broken down on the northbound side of Route 91 around 2 p.m. spoke with 27-year-old Elijah Henderson who police say became argumentative when they called for a tow truck, according to a release issued by the department.

Police say they called for back up after Henderson began assaulting a trooper.

The officer was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The vehicle, which was blocking part of the right travel lane and part of the Exit 3 ramp, impacted traffic for over an hour.

Henderson is facing charges of assault and battery on an officer, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

