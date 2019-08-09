CT man accused of threatening driver with knife during Chelsea road rage incident

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A Connecticut man is facing criminal charges after allegedly threatening another man with a knife in front of his two children during a road rage incident in Chelsea, police said.

Jose Barrera-Mendoza, 40, was arrested Friday morning after allegedly threatening the other driver in the parking lot of a Market Basket, according to Chelsea police.

The victim told officers he was driving on Everett Avenue when Mendoza, who was operating another vehicle, exchanged words with him at a stop sign.

The victim said Mendoza followed him to the parking lot, exited his vehicle, and threatened the victim with a knife.

When police arrested Mendoza on charges of assault by means of a dangerous weapon and providing a false name to police, they realized his two children, ages 8 and 11, were in the vehicle. They were turned over to their mother a short time later.

