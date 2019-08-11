CT man arrested in connection with stabbing incident in Dartmouth

DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Connecticut man has been taken into custody in connection with a stabbing at a Residence Inn in Dartmouth on Saturday, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported disturbance at the Residence Inn on Faunce Corner Road around 12:15 a.m. learned that a 30-year-old Connecticut man had been stabbed during an earlier altercation with a coworker, according to Dartmouth police.

Officers learned that the suspect had fled prior to arrival.

Through part of their investigation, police identified the male suspect as Tyreke Brooks, 26, of Manchester, Connecticut.

Around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, police received information that Brooks had returned to the Residence Inn. Officers and a K-9 returned to the hotel and took Brooks into custody without incident.

Brooks is facing assault and battery with dangerous weapons charges, and he also had two outstanding warrants for his arrest.

The male victim was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Both men were part of a work crew staying at the hotel.

