CT man arrested on 3rd OUI offense in Yarmouth

YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Connecticut man accused of refusing to pull over for a Yarmouth police officer Sunday afternoon is facing a third drunken-driving offense, police said.

An officer who tried to stop a motorist seen driving 64 mph in a 40 mph zone about 3:13 p.m. said the driver kept going a mile down Townbrook Road before pulling over, according to a Yarmouth Police Department press release issued Monday morning.

The driver, Patrick Benner, 36, of Waterbury, was arrested on charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, third offense, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and failure to stop for police.

He is expected to be arraigned Monday in Barnstable District Court.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)