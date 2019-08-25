CT man facing lewdness charges after exposing himself to 2 women in Yarmouth

YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Connecticut man accused of exposing himself to two women in Yarmouth was arrested on Saturday.

The Yarmouth Police Department received reports of a man accosting two women and exposing himself around 8:30 a.m. on Rt. 28.

Officers and Detectives immediately responding to the area located a man matching the suspect description nearby. The man was positively identified and placed under arrest.

The man was later identified as Wayne M. Imperati Jr., 41, of Cheshire, Connecticut.

Imperati was charged with Opening and Gross Lewdness, Assault and Battery, and Solicitation for Prostitution.

He is believed to have been in the Mid Cape area for the past few days and may have committed similar acts.

Imperati was released on $1,000 bail and is expected to be arraigned at the Barnstable District Court on Monday.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Yarmouth Police Detective Scott Lundegren ASAP at 508-775-0445 or by email at slundegren@yarmouth.ma.us.

