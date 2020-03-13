CT man pleads guilty to kidnapping, sexually assaulting 12-year-old Webster girl

A Connecticut man pleaded guilty Friday to kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 12-year-old Webster girl.

Joshua Besaw, 36, pleaded guilty to the charges before a U.S. District judge in Hartford.

Besaw admitted to tricking the girl into getting into his car after meeting her at a park in her hometown.

He then drove her to a wooded area in Thompson, Connecticut where he assaulted her, according to court documents and statements previously made in court.

Following the assault, Besaw drove her back to Massachusetts and left her in an unfamiliar neighborhood.

He was identified as a suspect after Webster police, in conjunction with the Connecticut State Police, reviewed surveillance video of the incident.

Investigators noticed Besaw discarding cigarette butts and were able to identify him from DNA evidence collected off of them.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on June 15.

He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years behind bars.

