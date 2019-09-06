CT man walking from Yankee Stadium to Fenway Park arrives in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - The 76-year-old Connecticut man walking from Yankee Stadium to Fenway Park in an effort to promote peace has arrived in Boston after a month.

Al Forte, of Stamford, left New York on Aug. 6 and timed out the about 250-mile walk to arrive in Boston in time for the game between the Red Sox and the Yankees.

Forte’s message is printed on his shirt “Pray 4 Peace” and he also handed about 500 cards, showing six soldiers praying, on his month-long journey.

“The purpose is to spread the message you’re praying for peace because I believe if we all pray for peace we’d have peace,” Forte said. “Peace on ourselves first, families, neighborhoods, our country, and then the world and the world would be a better place for my grandchildren, which I have nine of, and they are beautiful.”

Forte would not answer which team he was rooting for in the Red Sox vs. Yankees game Friday night, which should clue you in on who he really is rooting for.

