A minor league baseball team in Connecticut is giving away some throwback memorabilia of a Boston Red Sox legend during their game Thursday night.

The Hartford Yard Goats are giving away 1,000 David Ortiz bobbleheads in partnership with the David Ortiz Children’s Fund.

The Rock Cats used to be the Double-A affiliate for the Minnesota Twins. Ortiz played for the team in 1997 before he was called up to the big leagues.

The Red Sox signed Ortiz to a one-year, $1.25 million deal on January 22, 2003 after the 27-year-old designated hitter had been designated for assignment by the Twins. The move seemed minor at the time, but would prove to be one of the most important signings in MLB history.

Ortiz ended up becoming an integral part of the club that ended the Red Sox’ 86-year World Series drought in 2004, and he won two more World Series rings with the team in 2007 and 2013. He was voted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in 2022, and is now regarded as an undeniable Boston sports legend.