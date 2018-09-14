CT police: Husband backed car into wife, killing her

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (AP) — Police in Connecticut say the death of an 82-year-old woman struck and killed by a vehicle driven by her husband was an accident.

Glastonbury police identified Margaret Gamer as the woman who was fatally struck by a car Thursday in the driveway of her home. She was taken to the hospital where she died.

Sgt. Corey Davis tells the Hartford Courant that her husband hit her while backing out of a garage in an “unfortunate accident.” He stayed at the scene and cooperated with police.

Gamer died Thursday afternoon from the injuries she suffered in the morning accident. Police have not publicly named the driver.

The investigation is ongoing.

