CT soldier returns home, surprises daughter at school

A U.S. Army soldier from Connecticut delivered a surprise his daughter will likely never forget.

Lt. Col. Gordon Moon, who is stationed in Kuwait and has not been home since April, has devoted the last 32 years of his life to the Army.

Though he was not supposed to return home until December, Moon had a three-day break and decided to spend it with his wife and daughter.

Hoping to make the reunion even more special, he contacted his daughter’s school. Administrators were only too happy to help.

Moon traveled thousands of miles to be the guest of honor at his daughter’s school’s Veterans Day celebration Friday, surprising the 9-year-old in front of the whole school.

His daughter, overcome with emotion, said, “I am so happy” as the two embraced for the first time in six months.

