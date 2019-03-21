CT town worker disciplined for taking photos of slain woman

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — A worker for the Connecticut town where a woman was found dead in a suitcase is facing discipline for taking and sharing photos of the victim’s body.

The Greenwich Time reports that Greenwich officials announced Wednesday that James Clifford will be demoted from his position as foreman of the Department of Public Works for six months, suspended without pay for five days, and lose five vacation days.

He will also be required to complete sensitivity training.

Clifford will not face criminal charges for taking photos of 24-year-old Valerie Reyes, of New Rochelle, New York, whose body was found Feb. 5.

Clifford’s attorney says his actions were an “error in judgment,” but there was no ill will or bad intention.

Police have charged Reyes’ former boyfriend in connection with her death.

