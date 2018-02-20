(WHDH) — People across the county are deciding to disarm in the wake of the Florida school shooting.

One woman in Connecticut joined the movement, posting a video on Facebook of herself destroying her gun.

“I really like this gun, but you know what I like more? When people don’t get killed,” said Amanda Meyer.

Meyer added that she made the decision after all the recent shootings, including Sandy Hook and Las Vegas.

She put holes in her gun so she can no longer use it.

Meyer said that if she were to sell her gun, there is no way to know where it would end up; the only way to be sure it does not hurt anyone is to destroy it.

In a message to 7News, Meyers said this decision wasn’t hard.

“Once I saw the vileness and disregard for human life following the Florida shooting, the choice became much easier.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)