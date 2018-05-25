Cuba plane crash toll rises to 112 with death of survivor

Rescue and search workers on the site where a Cuban airliner with 104 passengers on board plummeted into a yuca field just after takeoff from the international airport in Havana, Cuba, Friday, May 18, 2018. (AP Photo/Andrea Rodriguez)

HAVANA (AP) — The Cuban Health Ministry said Friday the toll from the crash of a passenger jet in Cuba has risen to 112 after another survivor of the catastrophe died.

A ministry statement says Emiley Sanchez de la O succumbed to her extensive injuries early in the day after nearly a week of treatment. The 40-year-old woman was one of three people who initially survived the May 18 crash of the Boeing 7373-200 jet shortly after takeoff from Havana.

A 23-year-old who lived through the crash died earlier this week, and authorities have identified the only living survivor as 19-year-old Mailen Diaz.

The plane was being operated by a Mexican charter company for state-owned airline Cubana when it abruptly crashed in Havana’s rural outskirts and burst into flames. The cause remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)