Culinary arts teacher accused of sexually assaulting student at high school in Danvers

DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) - A culinary arts teacher is facing criminal charges after police say he sexually assaulted a student at Essex North Shore Agricultural and Technical School in Danvers.

Robert Vandenbulcke, 62, of Salisbury is slated to be arraigned Thursday in Salem District Court on charges including two counts of indecent assault and battery on a person over 14, according to the Danvers Police Department.

Vandenbulcke was arrested at home after authorities launched an investigation on Nov. 12 when a concerned parent notified them of an alleged incident that had occured at the high school, police said.

No additional information was immediately available.

Danvers police and state troopers assigned to the Essex County District Attorney’s Office are investigating.

